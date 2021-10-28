Try these Hollywood looks for Halloween

Are you ready for your closeup? Halloween is Sunday and you may be looking for a last-minute costume idea. Do not worry, you can go to the party as a Hollywood star and it does not take much effort to pull it off.

Local 4 Style Expert Jon Jordan chatted with Tati Amare with some great Hollywood and pop-star costume ideas.

First, he started with a Marilyn Monroe wig from Party City. He says think outside the box with this blonde wig because it can be used for other costume ideas like Jean Harlow, Mae West, Madonna, or even Debbie Harry.

Second, he recommends the flower hair pin. He says this was a signature look for Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse. If you have a group of friends, he says the group can go as The Pointer Sisters.

Third, he says a trench coat can transform you into a Hollywood star. He says you can go as Inspector Clouseau from the Pink Panther, Harpo Marx, Columbo, or Jackie O. incognito.

Finally, he says glasses are great for costumes. He says aviator glasses can be used for Tom Cruise or oversized glasses for other celebrity stars.

Watch the video above for full interview and see Jon Jordan transform into a Hollywood star, live.