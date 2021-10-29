Cloudy icon
Live In The D

👻 Horror Movie Bracket: 25K votes later, the winner for best horror film is ...

Ken Haddad, Digital Special Projects

Horror Movie Bracket. (WDIV)

Which horror film is the scariest of them all? We asked you to vote and you delivered.

Our Horror Movie Bracket, made up of five rounds and 32 of our favorite horror flicks, accumulated more than 25,000 total votes. In the end, our two top seeded movies faced off in the final round: The Shining and The Exorcist.

The winner, by a slim margin, is... *drum roll please* -- The Exorcist. A very legitimate winner and definitely, without debate, one of the scariest movies of all time. Congrats, Reagan.

The Exorcist, released in 1973, directed by William Friedkin, has a $12 million budget, but grossed $441.3 million at the box office. The movie was so scary that people reported vomiting or fainting due to certain scenes, and some cities in the U.S. even tried to ban it from theatres.

It was the highest grossing R-rated movie in history, before “It” passed it in 2017. It was also the first horror film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. (Many thought it should have received an X rating from the MPAA).

American actress Linda Blair on the set of The Exorcist, based on the novel by William Peter Blatty and directed by William Friedkin. (Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Thanks for playing along with our Horror Movie Bracket! We hope it was fun. Also a big thanks to our sponsor FanDuel and congrats to the winners of our $100 Jax Car Wash gift cards and our $500 grand prize. If you are a winner, we’ll be in touch soon.

👻 Here’s the final bracket:

Get into the spooky season mood with these horror film scores:

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital special projects manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013.

