Al Roker is helping families cook up a storm

TODAY’s Al Roker is known for forecasting the weather, but now he’s rolling out a cooking podcast to help families make a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

Al spoke with Live In The D’s Tati Amare about his new podcast called Cooking Up A Storm with Al Roker.

The podcast consists of six episodes that feature recipes and advice from chefs from around the country. Each episode is about a different part of the meal, including everything from the turkey to the pie. According to Al, chef Sohla El-Waylly shares a method of cooking a turkey that is so flavorful and easy that it’s a complete gamechanger on how to make your Thanksgiving meal.

The podcasts are available for download now.

To hear Tati and Al’s conversation about the podcast, watch the video above.