This just might make your dog love family pizza night

Pizza night is special for the family, and now, it can be special for your pets, too. That’s because you will be able to a treat for your dog to your next pizza order at Buddy’s Pizza. The restaurants will be selling dog treats at its locations starting Nov. 3. They’re called Buddy’s Bones and proceeds from the sales will support Michigan Humane, which helps pets in need.

Buddy’s Bones, as they’re called, will cost $2 per bag.

Michigan Humane is currently looking for a forever home for a dog named Mario. He’s about 10 years old and likes to lounge.

To learn more about Mario, watch the video above.