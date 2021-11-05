Enjoy a night shift with The Commodores

The Commodores are known for hits like “Easy,” “Lady,” and “Brick House,” and now the group is bringing its music to Detroit.

The Commodores, who have been making hits since the 1970′s, will be performing at Music Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13. Ahead of their concert, “Live in the D” host Jason Carr talked with William King, who is one of the original members of The Commodores. King said the group loves being on stage and dancing and singing.

King also talked about what went into making some of the group’s hits. King said he helped write “Lady,” but it was difficult to get the lyrics down. The musician said the lyrics were rewritten 10 to 15 times. King also revealed that the hit song “Brick House” almost didn’t make it onto the album. Watch the video above to find out why.