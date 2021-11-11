This fashion trend is a head above

Recently, we saw a picture of J-Lo rocking a winter look with a black turtleneck and that got us wondering... are turtlenecks back in style?

Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined “Live In The D” host Tati Amare to explain if turtlenecks are a new trend or something that never went away.

Cool and stylish people have always appreciated the turtleneck, Jordan said, adding that they have been reinvented in a big way this season.

Jordan said there are a variety of turtlenecks including low tier, plaid, tie dye, ruffled shoulders, cut-outs, metallic, leopard print, and more.

There are simple ways you can even use a turtleneck to elevate from to black-tie. Jordan said you can get a metallic or black turtle neck and pair it with a long skirt, satin skirt, or sequent pants. He also said adding gobs of pearls or an exciting shawl will have you ready for any black-tie event.

The style editor also said a turtleneck can reinvent a sleeveless dress. He said you can put a turtle neck underneath what you may think is a summery dress and reinvent it, especially if it it is a scoop neck or V-neck.

Jordan also recommended turtle neck collars that you can just slip on in case you want to make your own turtleneck out of an existing garment.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more fashion advice.