Throwback brunch and drive-ins are what’s happening this weekend

You might have to bundle up this weekend, but that’s ok, because there are a lot fun things that are happening around the D this weekend. Kila Peeples joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to tell them about some of these events. Starting with the 6th Annual Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition at the Royal Oak Farmer’s Market.

The Royal Oak Market: Art Fair Edition marks the return of the fair after last year’s hiatus. 60 artists will highlight their paintings, jewelry, glasswork, and more. There will also be live music, food vendors, and opportunities to purchase some of the items. This is a free event that starts at 11 a.m. Thursday and continues through Friday.

Next is something that was popular last year, the Monroe Street Drive-in. The Midway is now back to the drive-in, where family-friendly movies will play as you sit comfortably in the car. You can also watch the 60-foot-tall screen from one of the outdoor pods. The Monroe Street Drive-In starts Friday, and it is $20 per car to enter.

If you are a fan of Sunday Fundays, you can check out the 90′s Hip Hop Brunch at the Detroit Shipping Company. Grab brunch food and drink specials while the DJ spins your favorite tracks from the 1990s. This is happening Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m., it’s a free event and open to all ages.

Watch the video above to see more of What’s Happening Around the D.