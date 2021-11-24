High fashion and holiday heists hit screens this weekend

Most of us are looking forward to a long holiday weekend, which means finding something good to watch on TV and movies screens. There are a few movies that are hitting streaming and theaters this weekend that are creating a lot of buzz. Movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about some of these films, and about the role that might get singer-actress Lady Gaga multiple awards.

House of Gucci is packed with stars, including Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Lady Gaga. The film follows a woman from humble means, marrying into one of the fashion industries most powerful families. Her goals to be one of the leaders of the family leads to betrayal and even murder. Greg said it has awards written all over it, especially for Lady Gaga’s performance.

A Castle for Christmas stars Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes in a Netflix movie to kick off the holiday season. Shields is a writer who is trying to escape the drama created from her latest book, so she goes overseas to reset. Her plan hits a snag when she meets a charming man who resides in the castle her family used to take care of. Greg said this is a great movie to unwind to after the holiday festivities are over. He gave it four out of five reels.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star is the third installment of the series and stars Vanessa Hudgens playing three roles. When a precious Christmas ornament is stolen, two of Hudgens’ characters must team up with her third character, to get the relic back. Hudgens told Greg “it’s the Christmas heist movie you never knew you needed.” Greg said this movie is great for teenagers and people in their early 20′s. He gave it three-and-half reels out of five.

The Beatles: Get Back is a must see for the ultimate Beatles fan. The three part series covers the band preparing for their last album, “Let It Be”, and the concert they preformed on top of the Apple building in London over 50 years ago. Greg said if you are really into The Beatles, like he is, you will definitely want to watch this on Disney+.

