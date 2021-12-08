3 ways to travel safely with your pets during the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

More people are traveling again, especially over the holidays, and they are bringing their pets along, too.

Whether it is flying, driving or staying in a new place, the change of scenery and environment can put some extra stress on both you and your pet, said Anna Chrisman, with Michigan Humane.

Chrisman had three recommendations for pet owners who want to travel over the holidays:

Verify that your pet’s ID tag and microchip are up to date. If you become separated, these will be the best ways to get your pet back home with you. Use a car appropriate harness or crate. This ensures that your pet is secure and safe, especially in the event of an accident, if traveling by car. For flying, make sure your equipment meets Federal Aviation Administration standards. Bring a favorite blanket or toy to ease stress.

Chrisman also introduced us to a pet in need of a loving home that can provide the best that life has to offer. Fred is 4-month-old domestic, shorthair cat that loves to wonder around, climb and explore.

The handsome gentleman may make the perfect traveling buddy, Chrisman said. He would be best suited to a home that would give him lots of attention with kids, or with other animals, because he likes to be held and petted all day.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts Fred.