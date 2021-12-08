Add some Detroit flair to your Christmas gift list this year

The countdown is on for holiday shopping and hopefully you’re getting through your list pretty easily.

If you’re looking for fun, eclectic gifts with some Detroit flair you may want to check out Well Done Goods now open in Eastern Market.

Host Tati Amare chatted with Bethany Shorb, owner of Well Done Goods, to help you find their unique Detroit-centric gift for someone who wants to show off their love for Detroit.

Well Done Goods is a manufacturer that makes everything on-site. Shorb explained how you can watch your goods being made as you shop in the store. The store offers crystal, neckties, scarves, t-shirts, sausages, and more. All of the items are Detroit-centric, and any item on the store can be customized with its own Detroit-centric print.

One of their most unique items is their Detroit manhole printed t-shirts and hoodies. During the summer they use the actual manhole to create the print. When it comes to their crystals, they hope that customers use these items to decorate their office and lighten the mood of their room. Also, when you go to the store you can see some of the crystals and jewelry being made alongside the other goods.

Ad

Well Done Goods is now located in Eastern Market right behind Shed 3.

Watch the video to learn more.