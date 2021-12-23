Here are some fun events for the Holiday weekend!

It’s the big holiday weekend and there is plenty to do in and around the city.

There are only a few hours before we open gifts and spend time with our families near the tree, but once that’s over, there are still some cool things you can all do together.

Light and Joy in the Holiday Season at the Henry Ford

Go to Light and Joy in the Holiday Season at the Henry Ford. This event is a great way to learn about how other cultures celebrate the holidays and it’s done by highlighting traditions through food and light. There are exhibits for everything from the winter solstice to New Year’s Day. Tickets are free for members of the museum and 25 dollars for adult non-members.

Kwanzaa at Christmas

At the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History you can experience Kwanzaa at Christmas. You can explore the 7 principles of Kwanzaa through song, dance, poetry readings, and storytelling. Plus, the vendor marketplace will be open for purchases. The event is happening all 7 nights of Kwanzaa at 7 pm. You can register to attend on the museum’s website and it’s free.

Magic of Lights

This event at DTE Energy Music Theater is full of thousands of sparkling lights and displays. You will drive through the course and enjoy some of your favorite holiday characters and scenes brought to life through LED lights and digital animation. When it comes to buying tickets there’s a little box on the website that shares a code for a five dollar off coupon.

