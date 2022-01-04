Find out how your future bedroom might look on the moon

We all know from Star Trek that space is the final frontier, and in 2021 we saw a big jump in space exploration. Now, if you want to get closer to the stars you can see a new exhibit in Metro Detroit that will take you on a journey to our future.

This is all happening at the Cranbrook Institute of Science. Michael Narlock, Head of Astronomy at the center, joined host Tati Amare to show what visitors can expect to experience.

The new exhibit is called “Space - a journey to our future” which takes you on a walk from the Apollo missions to modern-day findings. The Apollo missions’ part of the exhibit features numerous artifacts including an actual rock from the moon.

The museum also includes new types of telescopes, and visitors will be able to see different parts of the light spectrum that comes from space.

Narlock says he believes the next step in space exploration is taking human beings to different worlds or planets to live. He also explained that in the exhibit, visitors will have a chance to see what life might be like outside of earth. There’s even a bedroom.

Watch the video to learn more.