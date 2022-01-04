Start the year off with healthy resolutions for your pets: Here’s how

Healthy Solutions for pets on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The popular phrase “new year, new you” doesn’t just apply to people -- it can also relate to your pets.

There are multiple steps you can take to help your pets live happy, healthy lives in 2022.

Anna Chrisman with Michigan Humane shared some advice for pet parents as we kick off the new year.

Chrisman suggested taking your dog for more walks, considering a better diet for your pet, playing more, and getting your pet a check-up at the vet.

If you’re thinking about adding a pet to your family, Michigan Humane is looking for a forever home for a dog named Chase.

Watch the video above to learn more about this energetic pup.