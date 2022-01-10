How to join the juicing trend for the new year

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Chances are you’ve heard of people hopping on the “juicing” trend. But do you know what it’s all about?

“Juicing” is the process of extracting only the juice from fresh fruits and vegetables. It’s different than blending because the goal is to remove the solids.

John Handelsman, co-owner of Better Health Market, said juicing could give you more energy and can fill your body with alkaline. Handelsman suggests you get started with juicing by having one juice in the morning to see how it makes you feel. He said you can also do a juicing detox.

If you do try juicing, health experts stress to only make as much juice as you can drink at one time to avoid bacteria growth. They also say you should wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before juicing to prevent any bacteria on the outside of the produce from being mixed into the juice.

