How to maximize the maxi dress style

Glamourous style and winter clothing don’t seem to go hand-in-hand, but a popular piece of evening wear is being worn right now. Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan joined host Tati Amare to share his advice on how to maximize the maxi dress.

From loose and flowy to tight and knitted, the maxi dress comes in tons of style and can be worn with a variety of looks. It doesn’t just have to be for a nice night out. Here are Jon’s recommendations for how to wear it.

1) Make it another staple of your wardrobe. A simple style can be worn lounging around the house, or while you go out to run errands. Pick one in a neutral color or pattern that you can dress up or dress down.

2) Top it off. Turn your maxi dress into a maxi shirt by putting on a slim-cut pair of pants or leggings underneath it. This works well for a maxi dress that hits more mid-calf or has a slit or uneven hemline.

3) Jump into a jumper. If you have a fairly simple maxi dress with no sleeves and a scoop or v-neck, you can transform the look by adding a crisp white button-up shirt underneath it and a waist emphasizing belt. You’ve gone from beachwear to the office with just a few pieces. For maxidresses with higher necklines, like a halter, try combining it with a turtleneck shirt instead, and jazz it up with some jewelry or a scarf to make it winter-ready.

