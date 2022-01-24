Using vocals to create community and connection

Founded against in 2016, The Detroit Women’s Chorus is meant to create a place where women could come together and express themselves and highlight women’s issues. Alice Bell and Debra Baugh joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to discuss how the chorus achieves their goals.

Alice said the chorus tackles women’s issues and expression in a way that builds friendship and community within the group, but also in the greater Detroit community.

Debra said participation in the chorus is free, and completely supported by donations. She said social justice music is a primary focus, but they perform all different genres of music.

Alice said coming together to do a cooperative activity allows people from all different backgrounds to feel connected to each other, and hopes it will spread to the greater Detroit community. Debra said they resumed in-person rehearsals this past Fall, though their current concert is recorded due to COVID-19 concerns.

To see the full interview and how to get involved with the chorus, watch the video above.