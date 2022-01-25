21º

New spot in Metro Detroit serves up chicken and shrimp with a twist

These fried dishes are made with rice bran oil

Natalie Newman

A new carryout restaurant in Lathrup Village is serving up meals inspired by a grandma’s unique cooking. It’s called Ruby Lee’s Honey Butter Chicken & Shrimp.

COO Lashantinette Whitaker appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the restaurant’s menu, which features chicken sandwiches, fried shrimp, pizza fries, ribs, fish and more. Something different about Ruby Lee’s is that Whitaker said all of the fried food is made with rice bran oil. She also said five different sauces are made at the restaurant.

Ruby Lee’s Honey Butter Chicken & Shrimp is located at 26780 Southfield Road in Lathrup Village. There are plans to open a second location in Detroit this spring.

To hear more about dishes on the menu, you can watch the video above.

