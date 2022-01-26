Foods in your fridge that could help you feel better

Nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr this morning to provide some options to incorporate probiotics into your daily intake.

Jody said probiotics are beneficial microorganisms that are in our digestive system. She said they are beneficial to immune systems and digestion.

Jody said the primary way you get probiotics is through the food you eat. She said most foods that contain probiotics must be refrigerated, like yogurt and miso. If incorporating these foods is too much to ask, Jody recommends taking a probiotic supplement.

Finally, Jody suggests that you do some research on the many probiotic studies to make sure it’s right for you, and possibly consider your pet’s probiotic intake as well.

