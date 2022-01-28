Football, dinosaurs, and murderous high school reunions hit screens this weekend

Football fever is in full effect right now with the Super Bowl right around the corner. A upcoming movie staring Kevin James will help feed that football hunger. Movie Reviewer Greg Russel spoke to “Live In The D” host Jason Carr about the movie “Home Team” , the new animated film “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”, as well as a new series called “The Afterparty”.

“Home Team” stars Kevin James and Taylor Lautner. The movie follows New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after he’s put on suspension following his Super Bowl win. So, he travels back to Texas, and finds himself assistant coaching his son’s peewee football team. Russell gave the movie three-and-a-half reels.

Greg also talked about a new Disney+ movie called “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild”. A spinoff of the “Ice Age” movie franchise, this animated film follows two opossum brothers trying to find their own way in the world. They end up in an underworld civilization that is about to be taken over by dinosaurs, and it is now their job to stop it. Greg said it was a hit with the kids, and with a runtime of 81-minutes, they will be entertained for a while. He gave the movie a kid’s four out of five reels.

Finally, there is a new series out today on Apple TV+ called “The Afterparty” starring Tiffany Haddish. This series takes place at a 20th high school reunion where a superstar from the graduating class, played by Dave Franco, is killed at the party. The show follows a “Whodunnit” style where each episode deals with certain class members making accusations and clearing their names.

To see clips from the new releases, and hear from Detroiter Sam Richardson who is in “The Afterparty”, watch the video above.