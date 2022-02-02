Here are some family activities you can put your heart into

We are less than two weeks away from Valentines Day, and Little Guide Detroit brought some ideas to spread the love with your family. Founder, Kerry Doman, joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to share some delicious and fun activities to incorporate into your holiday.

Doman began by showing us paintable cookies she picked up from Love and Buttercream Bakery in Birmingham. She said they come in a box full of pre-baked cookies that are already iced, along with edible paint that you can use to decorate them! She said it’s an easy win for families because the baking and icing is all done for them, and the kids love it.

Doman introduced us to hot chocolate bombs and specialty soaps from The Art Attic in Plymouth. She said chocolate covered strawberries or pretzels are another rewarding activity you can do at home with the kids, and you can even add some flare by adding sprinkles!

To see where you can find more ideas for the family, watch the video above.