It’s all about feeling the Blues at this legendary Detroit bar

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, Live In The D highlighted a place that is internationally recognized as the place in Detroit to hear Blues music. A few movies were filmed there, including the award-winning documentary “Detropia”, “Low Winter Sun”, and a video from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Eminem. Kila Peeples went to The Raven Lounge to learn a little bit more about the local hang out.

Since 1966, The Raven Lounge has been a stop for locals and well-known musicians to enjoy Blues and R&B music. Owner Tommy Stephens learned how special The Raven was as a teacher for Detroit Public Schools when a co-worker told him he should visit the east side bar. Once he stepped inside, Stephens said he fell in love with the music, food and drinks, and atmosphere. He also became friends with the original owner Sam Watts. When Sam passed away, Stephens was one of four people listed as a preferred owner in his place. Now Stephens and his wife continue the legacy of The Raven Lounge being the oldest Blues Bar in Michigan.

For more information about The Raven Lounge, watch the video above.