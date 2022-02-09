Halftime Show Bracket: Who put on the best show? Vote in Round 3

Who put on the best halftime show performance at a Super Bowl? It’s time to decide the best of the best.

The newest ClickOnDetroit and Live in the D bracket is all about the music. The big game is this weekend, so we figured we’d launch a bracket about one of the best parts of the game -- the halftime show.

The Super Bowl halftime show gained popularity in the 1990s -- before then, it was mostly marching bands. The first real pop show was in 1991, featuring New Kids on the Block and Gloria Estefan. It really blew up after Michael Jackson’s 1993 performance.

So, we’ve done the painstakingly hard work of picking 16 of the best shows we could find, and pinned them against each other in the Best Halftime Show Bracket. (If you’d like to re-watch the shows featured in the bracket, check out our YouTube playlist here)

Get your vote in for Round 3 below and check back every day this week to vote in the next round. The winner will be revealed on Friday’s Live in the D on Local 4.

