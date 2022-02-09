Take a tour our planet’s history and peer into space at this Ann Arbor museum

The University of Michigan has a lot of big things around it: The big “M”, the Big House, but the big things inside of this museum are jaw-dropping.
The Museum of Natural History is home to dozens of fossils, bones, and information that let you get an up-close look at the wildlife that both used to, and still does, walk the earth. The museum has been a part of the university since the 1800′s, and has undergone a few renovations, the most recent being in 2019, It fittingly shares space with The Biological Science Building, with two atriums of large pre-historic animal displays greeting you as you enter. There are multiple floors packed with hands-on activities that will guide you into a better understanding of nature’s evolution, from what comprises a human cell to common wildlife found in Michigan.
In addition to all the fun things you can see and touch at the museum, there is a new state-of-the-art planetarium. Museum Director, Amy Harris calls it one of the highlights to visit, “Sitting in the comfortable, plush seats while looking at the different aspects of our universe is a blast (no pun intended).” She also says the museum is a great place for school-aged children and entire families. She adds it has also become a great place for date nights and outings with friends. The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to visit.
