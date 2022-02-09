Take a tour our planet’s history and peer into space at this Ann Arbor museum

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The University of Michigan has a lot of big things around it: The big “M”, the Big House, but the big things inside of this museum are jaw-dropping.

The Museum of Natural History is home to dozens of fossils, bones, and information that let you get an up-close look at the wildlife that both used to, and still does, walk the earth. The museum has been a part of the university since the 1800′s, and has undergone a few renovations, the most recent being in 2019, It fittingly shares space with The Biological Science Building, with two atriums of large pre-historic animal displays greeting you as you enter. There are multiple floors packed with hands-on activities that will guide you into a better understanding of nature’s evolution, from what comprises a human cell to common wildlife found in Michigan.

In addition to all the fun things you can see and touch at the museum, there is a new state-of-the-art planetarium. Museum Director, Amy Harris calls it one of the highlights to visit, “Sitting in the comfortable, plush seats while looking at the different aspects of our universe is a blast (no pun intended).” She also says the museum is a great place for school-aged children and entire families. She adds it has also become a great place for date nights and outings with friends. The museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to visit.

For more about The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History, watch the video above.