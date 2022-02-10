Grand illusions coming to Detroit

A recipient of the “Stage Magician of the Year” award is coming to the Detroit Music Hall tomorrow. Illusionist Rick Thomas joined “Live In The D” co-host Jason Carr to talk about the upcoming show, and his background in magic.

Thomas said performing illusions live is less mechanical, and it is just old-fashioned, wonderful grand illusion. He said everybody wishes they could float or fly, and that is exactly what they will be doing for you at the Music Hall.

Most magicians were inspired by other well-known magicians, but Thomas said he drew inspiration from the ballroom dancing community he grew up in. Watching dancers like Fred Astaire and Gene Kelley, he said he was influenced by amazing entertainers.

Thomas said the show is about following your dreams, and nothing can happen until you dream. He said the magic you will see is the finest in the world, and he hopes the audience will leave the venue inspired to follow their dreams.

To hear more about Rick’s upcoming show, watch the video above.