Here’s what’s on tap during Winter Blast in Royal Oak this weekend

The Winter Blast will be bringing music, winter activities, food and fun to its new location in Royal Oak this weekend.

The tradition moved from Detroit to Royal Oak due to funding, but nothing is changing when it comes to the fun you can expect to have at the annual event.

Admission is free, and it will be held east of Main Street in downtown Royal Oak.

You’ll still see the following attractions:

Skating rink

Snow slide

Ice sculptures

Marshmallow roasting

Ziplining

Music

The event will be held at the following times:

Friday, Feb. 18, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here or watch the video above for additional information about the Winter Blast in Royal Oak.