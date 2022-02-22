Is it time to recharge your resolution? Here’s how you can make it happen

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The cold weather and winter “blahs” can make you lose sight of those new year promises to lead a healthier lifestyle.

“Live In The D” sponsor, The YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, has a fresh, upgraded location where you can recharge that resolution.

The South Oakland Family YMCA has undergone numerous improvements, and host Tati Amare was joined by three directors to talk about them.

Tricia Hamzik, executive director, said they have a new studio, a child-watch room, along with fresh flooring, lighting, and equipment to make the Y a perfect place to complete your goals.

If you have never been to a local YMCA, Hamzik gave us a list of items you will want to bring with you:

Comfortable shoes

Comfortable clothing

Water bottle

A friend

Children

Peter Cherry, member experience director, said their branch offers 32 different group classes ranging from yoga, cycling, Zumba, a high-intensity boot camp, to even a karaoke spin class.

Cherry said these activities are great ways to build community, and uplift each other using fitness.

Ad

Chimere Ansley, youth and family director, said they have a newly renovated child-watch room that is open Monday through Friday. Members are able to bring their child in for two hours while they work out, and the YMCA is even launching two new kids classes Tuesday night, Ansley added.

The YMCA has a special deal right now, to help you get back on track: Members will receive 50% off their first month of membership, and those who join Tuesday will receive an additional 22% off for a total of 72% off their first month membership.

To learn about how you can get involved, click or tap here.