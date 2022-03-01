This is the best moment from “This Is Us”

My favorite “This Is Us” episode is undoubtedly the one when we finally know what happened to Jack and how his beloved family lost him. The pain of losing him was always palatable through the show but up to the point of Season 2 Episode 14, the who, what, where, why and how was unknown. Finally, we were graced with the episode of “Superbowl Sunday” and all is revealed. The quick breakdown is that Rebecca made chili, the crock pot was faulty, the house ends up on fire. The part of the episode that had me holding my breath was Jack getting the entire family safely out of the house and even going back into the inferno to get the family dog. But he’s Jack, so of course he did. Based on the clever writing of the show, I never expected Jack to make it out of the fire alive, but he does - giving us false hope and leaving us very confused. Alas, we learn that Jack doesn’t die in the fire but of a heart attack that we think was brought on by the smoke inhalation. The writers threw us for a loop, once again, which is what has and continues to keep me hooked on the show.

