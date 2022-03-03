Get ready for the ultimate party in the D with New Kids on the Block

The iconic boy band New Kids on the Block is bringing their hits to Detroit this summer, along with a lineup of legendary special guests including Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. The star-studded Mixtape Tour 2022 concert will hit Little Caesars Arena on June 24th.

Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan and Jordan Knight and Danny Wood appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about what fans can expect when they bring their tour to Detroit. Donnie said it will be a “a night of hits and fun.” He also said they can’t wait to bring love and energy back to fans. “We believe in our hearts that we have the greatest fans in the history of music,” Joey said.

Ahead of their big tour, NKOTB released a new single and music video with the title “Bring Back The Time”. The song features their upcoming tour mates Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. The music video features NKOTB recreating the scenes of classic music videos from the 80s, which is the era Donnie said the group first connected with their fans.

