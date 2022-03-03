The doctors are back in the ER

At the conclusion of season one, we were left hanging by a tremendous surprise and a near-kiss. Bash and Mags, as well as the medical staff, are back for season two of “Transplant,” and there’s a new person in the ER who may mix things up a bit.

Hazma Haq, who plays Bashir “Bash” Hammed, and Laurence Leboeuf, who plays Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc from “Transplant,” joined Live in the D with Jason Carr to discuss what season two has in store.

Their characters had a moment at the close of season one, and Leboeuf said that there was going to be a slow evolution of things. She said in season one that Bash’s past came back into his life and that would make things awkward between the two of them. She said it will be a while before they learn how to communicate and find each other.

At the conclusion of season one, Bash was surprised when someone he believed was dead returned to his life. Haq said that it affected Bash because he had an intimate moment with Mags, and it caused confusion since Bash is desperate to feel at home, and that this person represents everything he has lost. He described it as a link between the life he believed he’d lost and the one he’d been striving for since arriving in Canada.

According to Leboeuf, portraying a doctor has put her under a different type of pressure as an actor since the medical dialogue is a significant challenge every season. She said not only did they have to say the words correctly, but they also had to coordinate them with their movements and look like they knew what they were doing, too. She said that they are well surrounded and have bootcamps on weekends when they have extremely significant medical scenes coming up so that they can ask questions and receive help.

Haq said that Bash moved from Syria to Canada and said that the show’s idea has always been to create a global and human tale above all else, despite the fact that it began as a Canadian show before being transferred to NBC. He said the show is a Canadian medical drama and the only thing that separates it from anywhere else in the world is that you will never hear any of the patients complain about how to pay for their medical expenses. He also said that he believes the show’s personal, medicinal, and gritty aspects appeal to a worldwide audience.

“That’s kind of what you hope for with a transplant,” Haq said. “You do your best and you hope it takes.”

To see the full interview, watch the video above.