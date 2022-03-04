7 Metro Detroit seafood places to try just in time for Lent

This past Tuesday was Mardi Gras, which means this Friday is the first Friday in Lent. During this time of year, many like to forgo the meat and opt for delicious fish and seafood instead. So I thought I would round up some of the great seafood places in Metro Detroit to see what catches your eye.

Scotty Simpson

Scotty Simpson’s Fish and Chips - 22200 Fenkell Ave, Detroit, MI 48223

If you are craving classic fish and chips, there is no place better than Scotty Simpsons. It’s been a favorite in Detroit since the 1950s. The original owner was from Scotland, hence the nickname Scotty, and wanted to bring the authentic taste of British Isle fish and chips to Michigan. The current owner Harold Barber has worked there since he was a teen and has kept the same recipe. The star is the fried cod, but they also have perch, shrimp, and frog legs. For the full story, click or tap here.

H2O Seafood in Wyandotte for Dine In The D

H2O Seafood - 3233 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192

Whether you love dousing lobster tails in butter, or you want a sophisticated fish dish, if it comes from the water, they are serving it up at H2O Seafood. They wanted to blend Key West vibes with Michigan tastes, taking classic seafood dishes and giving them a twist. The Chilean Sea Bass, for example, is lightly coated in panko bread crumbs and morel mushrooms, a Michigan favorite. Michigan fish like walleye are on the menu as well, but you can also get blackened grouper and shrimp. For the full story click here.

Pearl's Deep Dive - Instagram (@pearlsdeepdive)

Pearl’s Deep Dive - 100 S Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

This chic spot is the newest on the list, just opening up last December. It’s owned by the same restaurant group that brought you Diamonds Steak and Seafood, and Pinky’s Rooftop Bar. Their menu has a variety of oyster dishes, including Oysters Rockefeller, as well as other treats from the sea including caviar, lobster, scallops, and crab. There is also a wagyu steak if you want to stick to what roams on land. Make sure to save room for dessert. Their Mom’s Famous Carrot Cake is famous for a reason.

Noble Fish by @thedanijaeI on Instagram

Noble Fish - 45 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017

This is my personal favorite spot to get sushi, and I am by far not the only one in on this secret. This place is always packed! It is located inside a Japanese market in Clawson. It used to be small and tucked away in the back, but in the last few years, they expanded their restaurant and seating area. Right now, they are focused more on takeout due to the pandemic, and if you want to order from them, do it earlier in the day. They sometimes get so busy they stop taking orders around 4 PM. Don’t worry though, you can always stop by and pick up some of their most popular rolls in their grocery section. Here’s how you can order online.

From @Voyager_Ferndale on Instagram

Voyager - 600 Vester St, Ferndale, MI 48220

Calling all fans of shellfish, this place is for you! They have Dungeness crab, peel and eat shrimp, seared scallops, and whole lobster tails. As their website says, it’s a “seasonal menu fit for the coast with drinks to match.” Currently, they have a slight Italian twist to some of the menu items, serving up cioppino, or an Italian fish stew, and roasted conch gnocchi.

Oak And Reel (From their Instagram)

Oak and Reel - 2921 E Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202

Imagine sitting on the coast of Italy, the warm sea breeze in your hair and a plate of squid ink pasta topped with fresh shrimp and crab, with fine herbs sprinkled over top. That’s the vibe Oak and Reel is going for. They blend Italian cooking and local ingredients with seafood from around the world to create their menu. Executive Chef and Owner, Jared Gadbaw, grew up in Garden City, but then left to go to New York where he earned two Michelin Stars at the restaurant Marea. Now he has brought his skills to the D.

Sindbad’s - 100 St Clair St, Detroit, MI 48214

With views of the Detroit River, this longtime Detroit restaurant is a favorite for a reason. Opening in 1949, it has only grown and expanded over the years. They specialize in local fish with perch and walleye (or pickerel) on the menu. They also have other dishes from the sea including fried shrimp, Alaskan King Crab Legs, sea scallops, and frog legs. I did a story on them a while back, you can see it here.