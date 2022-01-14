This Wyandotte seafood restaurant will make your mouth water

Wyandotte – Whether you love dousing lobster tails in butter, or you want a sophisticated fish dish, if it comes from the water, they are serving it up at H2O Seafood.

“I’ve always been a big fisherman, big hunter, traveled the world doing both,” explains David Wood, the Executive Chef and General Manager at H2O Seafood. “Through that, I was able to meet Al Frtiz, the owner of the property, also a partner. He always wanted to do seafood, he was a big Key West guy too, so we came up with this concept together, and it’s been a dream come true. "

They wanted to blend those Key West Vibes with Michigan tastes, taking classic seafood dishes and giving them a twist. The Chilean Sea Bass, for example, is lightly coated in panko bread crumbs and Morrel mushrooms, a Michigan favorite. Michigan fish like walleye are on the menu as well, but you can also get blackened grouper and shrimp.

This blending of styles works its way into the decor as well. The tables are all Michigan-made using reclaimed wood from Detroit, while the walls are covered in murals depicting life under the sea. There is a nod to Key West with pictures of Ernest Hemingway, a famous author who called Key West home, which are framed in old lobster traps from Florida.

“It’s very fun, exciting, cool, collective. Not fine dining but not mediocre dining neither,” says Wood.

Their food will make your mouth water. Popular appetizers include their Cold Water Trio, which has cocktail shrimp, fresh oysters, and lobster claws. They like to try and add seafood in any way they can. The Sea-cuterie, for example, has white fish mixed with chorizo in their sausage and smoked salmon, as well as all the nuts and cheeses you would expect on a charcuterie board. Their Crab Caprese is exactly as it sounds, tons of crab piled on top of a fresh Caprese salad. Main dishes include their Twin Lobster Tails which are perched on top of a pile of mashed potatoes served with mixed veggies and melted butter on the side. Freshly made desserts include items like peach cheesecake.

H2O Seafood is located at 3233 Biddle Avenue in Wyandotte.