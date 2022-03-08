3 things you should consider when shopping for blinds

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is the perfect season to freshen up the style of your home, and you can make a big statement with a simple change, like the window coverings.

We received some expert advice from Tanya Strait, the owner of Sparkle Blinds, on what you should consider when shopping for window treatments.

1) How easy are they to clean?

This is one thing that may not cross your mind when looking at styles, but your future self will greatly thank you for it. Styles like roll shades and zebra shades collect less dust than other blinds, due to their unique design.

2) How much shade do you need?

In some rooms, you may just want something sheer to diffuse the light and provide you with some privacy, while in other rooms (like an east-facing bedroom) you may want to block out more of the light.

There are different blinds to suit these different needs.

3) How easy are they to use?

Have you ever wanted to pull down the shades on a window that is very high up, or in a difficult-to-reach place? Well, there are motorized shade options you can choose from to make your life easier.

