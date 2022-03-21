“Tailored Harmonies” for next generation music makers

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Taylor DeRousse to tell us about her music, and how she is teaching the next generation of musicians.

Taylor said “Tailored Harmonies Music Co.” focuses on music education, and offers many classes to teach voice lessons, instrumental performance, and song writing. She said they also specialize in live music at venues like weddings.

Having taken piano lessons from a very young age, Taylor has grown up around music and even attained a bachelor’s degree in piano performance. She said songwriting, live performance, and teaching are some of her favorite things to do.

Her new single “Winter Ghosts”, off her upcoming album, is a story about losing love during the winter months, and she treated us to a live studio performance for the first time in two years!

To hear “Winter Ghosts”, and see the full interview, watch the video above.