Craving potato chips? Here are 5 healthier options to consider

When you’re heading down the snack aisle at the grocery store, you might be tempted to fill up your cart with salty, crunchy snacks like potato chips. However, there are some healthier alternatives that might taste just as good.

Nutrition and fitness expert Jody Trierweiler appeared on “Live In The D” to share some tips for picking snacks.

Lentil chips- According to Jody, the best part about this chip is that it is baked and free of 18 allergens. She says that if you are allergic to gluten, dairy, or shellfish, this is a good option.

Avocado Crisps chips- Due to the natural and monosaturated fat in avocados, Jody says that these snacks are a bit more fatty than the others.

Cauliflower potato chips- Jody says these are baked and contains carrots, mushrooms, spinach, and broccoli, making it an excellent choice for children.

Beet chips- Jody says they are high in fiber and made from beet root.

Chicken and Waffles chips- Jody says they are made from chicken, are high in protein, and are gluten-free.

Watch the video above to see “Live In The D” host Jason Carr taste-test some of the snacks Jody recommends.