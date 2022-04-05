47º

LIVE

Live In The D

Are you looking for game-day eats in the D?

Pizzeria offers to-go slices and cocktails

Natalie Newman, Live in the D Producer

Tags: Pizza, Pizzeria, Detroit, Food, Mootz Pizzeria + Bar, Opening Day, Foodie, Live In The D, Takeout Tuesday

The countdown is underway to Tigers’ Opening Day, and you know fans won’t just be focused on baseball, but also food. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar might be a good spot to grab some game-day eats to-go. The pizzeria is just a few blocks away from Comerica Park, and will be serving up slices on Opening Day, which is Friday, April 8.

Remington Berg, a manager at Mootz, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the pizzeria’s menu. Remington said Mootz offers a New York style pizza, which he says has a light, crispy golden crust that also has a little bit of thickness. According to Remington, the pizza was mastered by Bruno DiFabio who is a six-time World Pizza Games champion. The menu features a variety of pizzas like the Bee Sting, which has pepperoni, “mootzerella” and Mike’s Hot Honey. There’s also the Popeye that is topped with spinach, “mootzerella ” and garlic. You can watch the video above to hear about other pizzas on their menu.

Mootz also offers an easy takeout option by featuring a separate entrance to get slices and cocktails to-go. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is located at 1230 Library St. in Detroit.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email