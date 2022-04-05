Are you looking for game-day eats in the D?

The countdown is underway to Tigers’ Opening Day, and you know fans won’t just be focused on baseball, but also food. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar might be a good spot to grab some game-day eats to-go. The pizzeria is just a few blocks away from Comerica Park, and will be serving up slices on Opening Day, which is Friday, April 8.

Remington Berg, a manager at Mootz, appeared on “Live In The D” to talk about the pizzeria’s menu. Remington said Mootz offers a New York style pizza, which he says has a light, crispy golden crust that also has a little bit of thickness. According to Remington, the pizza was mastered by Bruno DiFabio who is a six-time World Pizza Games champion. The menu features a variety of pizzas like the Bee Sting, which has pepperoni, “mootzerella” and Mike’s Hot Honey. There’s also the Popeye that is topped with spinach, “mootzerella ” and garlic. You can watch the video above to hear about other pizzas on their menu.

Mootz also offers an easy takeout option by featuring a separate entrance to get slices and cocktails to-go. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar is located at 1230 Library St. in Detroit.