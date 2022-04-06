Cookie kits can help up your decorating game

Have you ever wanted to create dazzling cookies like you see the pros post on social media, but your cookies, frosting and decorations don’t look the same? Or maybe you just want to skip the steps of mixing up the ingredients and baking. There are turnkey cookie decorating kits that could be the solution.

Jodie Polk and Jessica Barris are the mother-daughter duo behind Culinary Combo Bakery in Southfield, which offers a variety of cookie kits with themes like Detroit Tigers, Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines. There are also Easter and Passover cookie kits. The DIY decorating kits come with premade cookies, frosting and sprinkles.

When it comes to decorating cookies, Jodie says that “less is more”. If you want to bake your own cookies, she suggests chilling the dough before using a cookie cutter or scooping the dough, which can help the cookies keep their shape.

Watch the video below to see “Live In The D” hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare try out their cookie decorating skills.