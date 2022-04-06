Why getting fitted before buying golf clubs is an absolute must

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Spring is here, which means it’s time to practice your golf swing.

Before you hit the links, however, we wanted to help you get suited up with the perfect gear, so we talked with Kevin McKinley from the Treetops Resort in Gaylord to find out what you should know before buying golf clubs.

First and foremost, you need to get fitted. You can’t just walk up and use any old club; it needs to be fitted specifically to you. It’s not just based on your height either. McKinley recommended seeing a professional who will know how to take into consideration things like the lie angle of the club (whether you hold it upright or at an angle).

If you don’t have properly fitted gear, you will have to compensate for it during the game. This is not ideal, said McKinley, because when taking lessons, you want to learn how to do a proper swing. Ill-fitting clubs will not produce the results you’re looking for, or they could cause you to have to make adjustments from the form you should be using.

For the the information McKinley had to offer, watch the video above.

Treetops Resort is located in Gaylord Michigan and has five different courses on site. You can also take lessons and get fitted for equipment there. For more information on Treetops resort, click or tap here.