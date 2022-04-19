4 signs you are stressed, and how to manage it

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

People have had more than their fair share of stress lately, and it can cause all kinds of problems, including aches and pains, one doctor said.

With April being National Stress Awareness Month, we thought it would be helpful to learn how to recognize stress in the body and check out the new innovative ways of relieving it.

Dr. Ahmad Alaiwat, who has a Ph.D in physical therapy and works at Robotic Precision Therapy, talked about the physical signs of stress and how to cope with them.

Here are four symptoms you should look out for:

1. Headaches

2. Muscle soreness, or aches and pains in the shoulders, neck and back

3. Muscle tension, jaw clenching or teeth grinding

4. Fatigue

A lot of times, you may not realize how stressed you are, but your neck will feel tight and sore, or your dentist will say it looks like you’re grinding your teeth at night. Being stressed causes the body to tense up and can lead to lots of aches and pains, Alaiwat said.

While sometimes it is impossible to avoid stress, there are some things you can do to manage its impact.

Alaiwat recommends moving more and embracing the outdoors. A daily walk can do wonders. If you have a hobby, it is a good idea to do it and take your mind off whatever is stressing you.

He also said to practice deep breathing, meditation or yoga. Exercise is another great way to relieve stress. Simple things like daily stretching, and adjusting your posture or sleeping position, can also help relieve some tension.

If you are trying all those things, and you still have some aches and pains that just don’t seem to go away, it’s a good idea to see a professional.

If you want to learn more, watch the full video above or visit the Robotic Precision Therapy website.