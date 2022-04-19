These colorful juices are named after music genres

Earth Day is April 22nd, and if you want to say cheers to going green, you might want to check out a local company that’s serving up colorful drinks and earthy meals. The Rhythm and Blue Juice Company has drinks that span the colors of the rainbow.

Ali DeLoof, a manager at The Rhythm and Blue Juice Company, said the company offers more than 50 freshly made juices, lemonades and dairy free milks that are named after different genres of music. The Motown drink is a fresh cold-pressed juice that is made with celery, pineapple, parsley, green apple, lemon and ginger. The Techno flavor is made with orange, carrot, lemon, green apple and pineapple. There are also drinks with names like Punk Rock, Reggae and Elevator. There’s even a drink called Glam, which is a lemonade that’s sweetened with monk fruit and has edible glitter in it.

The Rhythm and Blue Juice Company also serves grab-and-go plant-based vegan meals made by Miroh Meals.

Ad

Ali said The Rhythm and Blue Juice Company uses packaging that’s made from plants whenever possible. She said they also send produce scraps to be composted in Detroit.

The company’s original location is in Grosse Pointe, and it also now has a shop in Corktown. Watch the video above to see more of The Rhythm and Blue Juice Company’s colorful creations.