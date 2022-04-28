Glitz and glam on the go

Everyone enjoys being pampered now and then, including the children in your life. There is a mobile spa dedicated to giving your young girls the full glam treatment.

We’re talking about manicures and pedicures for the younger generation, just to mention a few options. It’s called “Pretty Girls on the Go,” and it’s a family-owned business that wants to send a special message to young girls.

The owner, Latoya Pillow, and manager Kimberly Hazel joined “Live In The D” co-host Tati Amare to share more about the business.

Pillow said that being around her daughters and their friends inspired her to launch this business. She said that young girls today are under a lot of pressure from society, especially from social media.

“I wanted an outlet for them, so when we do our pampering sessions, we always incorporate self-esteem tools and speak encouraging words to them,” Pillow said.

According to Hazel, the young ladies can expect a range of activities while partying on the pink bus. She said that they have manicures and pedicures. After that, they sit in salon chairs and get facials, colored clip-ins, and glitter in their hair. While this is going on, their coworkers are providing them with special snacks and kid-friendly mock champagne.

After the princesses have been glammed up, Hazel said the message she wants the young girls to take away is that they are beautiful. She aims to encourage girls to look in the mirror every day and tell themselves, “I’m beautiful,” since it begins at a young age to tell yourself those words in order to gain more self-esteem.

“As they get older, they’re more confident, they feel great about themselves, and feel like they can take on any situation in their life,” Hazel said.

Visit Pretty Girls on the Go’s website for additional information on their packages and services.

The full interview is available in the video above.