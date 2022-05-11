Add these summer festivals to your calendar

One of the biggest things about the summer is the summer festivals, and there are a bunch you can look forward to this year including a new one where you can get your fill of tacos. We spoke to Jon Witz, the Event Producer of many of the biggest festivals happening in Metro Detroit. Here’s what’s on the docket for this year:

July 1-4 Taco Festival - Over 40 different taco restaurants will be set up around downtown Royal Oak on Independence Day Weekend, including the food trucks Vegan Nova Tacos and Galindo’s. There will also be 3 music stages, Mexican-style wrestling, a chihuahua parade, a hot pepper eating contest, a family area, and tons of tequila.

July 16-19 Rock ‘n’ Rides - This Royal Oak festival combines rock music with fun carnival rides. There will be lots of family activities along with several music performances, a kid’s stage, and 18 rides.

September 2-5 Arts Beats and Eats - It’s the 25th anniversary of this popular Royal Oak summer festival, and they are working on having a great musical lineup for the celebration. There will also be tons of great food and family activities.

October 1-2 Harvest Fest - Celebrate the start of fall on the Dequindre Cut. There will be 60 food trucks, several music stages, and lots of fun activities for the whole family including pumpkin decorating and trick ‘or treating.

