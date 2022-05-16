Catch up with this TIDAL Unplugged artist from Michigan

We are starting the week off with some music from an artist who is about to release her debut studio album. She is no stranger to the show, having previously spoken on “Live In The D” about her experiences as a TIDAL Unplugged artist from Michigan.

Emma Guzman, a singer-songwriter, joined co-host Tati Amare to talk about her debut studio album, which is set to be released later this year.

Guzman said that recording her album as a TIDAL Unplugged artist was “crazy and unique,” especially since she was able to record her new album in a professional studio.

It’s been a long time coming, said the singer-songwriter, who started writing some of these songs in eighth grade.

At the Outer Limits Lounge in Hamtramck on June 17, Guzman will celebrate the release of her new album “Something Less Than Alone” with Royal Sweets and Pia Roa.

Watch Emma play her next single, “Bullfrog,” in the video above.