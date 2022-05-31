Local director’s movie takes flight

An action thriller that is opening nationwide this week is causing a buzz in the D because the World War II era film was directed, co-written and produced by local movie maker Michael B. Chait.

The film “Wolf Hound” was inspired by an actual Nazi special ops unit that shot down, repaired, and flew an allied aircraft on an undercover mission against the allies that could have changed the course of the war. “Live In The D” host Jason Carr talked with Chait about the film being his directing debut and his inspiration behind creating a WWII movie.

When asked about what influenced him to create the film, Michael says after graduating from Columbia College in Chicago, he directed a commercial for The Yankee Air Museum in Ypsilanti. The commercial was intended to showcase rides on their B-17 bomber. Michael says he felt a rush of emotion after stepping foot in the B-17 and thought about the young airmen who sacrificed their lives so we can be living in the world we live in today.

Chait says his writing partner, Timothy Ritchie, found the story about the KG-200 (Kampfgeschwader 200), an aircraft which was part of a German Luftwaffe special operations unit during World War II, which inspired the screenplay.

Jason asked Chait about the difficulty of shooting action scenes with old aircraft. Michael says it was a blessing to work with the Yankee Air Museum and the Military Aviation Museum, located in Virginia Beach. Chait asked both museums if he “could do some insane stuff with your aircraft that you will hardly ever see in a film, let alone with almost no money”, and they both said yes to the idea.

Chait says he could not allow himself to think negatively about the possibility of the film not gaining enough popularity. He says this was a big chance to do something a little extra special. In his own words, he says the film is the epitome of blood, sweat, and tears.

The film will be shown in these locations beginning this Friday, June 3rd:

Emagine Palladium 15 - Birmingham, MI

MJR Brighton Towne Square 20 - Brighton, MI

Emagine Canton 18 EMA - Canton, MI

Emagine Novi 18 EMAX - Novi, MI

Emagine Rochester Hills 13 EMAX - Rochester Hills, MI

MJR Southgate 20 EPIC - Southgate, MI

MJR Marketplace 20 - Sterling Heights, MI

MJR Waterford 16 - Waterford Township, MI

