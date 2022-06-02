5 fun things to do on the Detroit Riverwalk

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The Detroit Riverfront has been voted the most beautiful river walk for two years in a row by USA Today -- and soon, it will be even grander!

Leaders recently broke ground on a new park, which will be a collaboration between the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and the Huron Clinton Metroparks, amongst others.

The project at Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park is set to be completed in 2024.

The remodeled area will include a sports center, a play garden with lots of structures for the kids to play on, a rolling hill for sledding and other outdoor activities, and a water garden where they will let the Detroit River onto the site and allow people to interact with nature.

This park will be the westernmost addition to the nearly five miles of connected trails and parks that make up the Detroit Riverwalk.

So, while you’re waiting for that new park, here are some fun things you can do on the existing walkway:

1) Ride a bike

Whether you want to rent a bike or ride your own, the walkway is a great way to travel through the city. MoGo has several stations along the path for you to rent bikes. You can also rent a bike or even sign up for a tour with Wheelhouse Detroit, located at Cullen Plaza.

If rollerskating or rollerblading is more your style, you are welcome to do that, too.

2) Go fishing

Yes, you can fish in the Detroit River. There are lots of spots along the walkway where you can cast your pole. Just make sure you have your fishing license.

3) Grab a bite to eat

There are several places along the riverwalk where you can find a bite to eat. There is the GM Ren Cen with lots of different culinary options. At Cullen Plaza, they have the RiverWalk Café, and there are several places to grab a bite at Valade Park, including Geisha Girls Sushi, Smokey G’s Smokehouse, and Bob’s Floating Barge.

There is also a community grilling shed at Valade Park, where you can cook up your own food.

4) Enjoy the great outdoors

Besides the entire walkway being outdoors and next to the gorgeous Detroit River, there are lots of quiet nature-filled spots along the way. Gabriel Richard Park has lots of lush landscaping and a butterfly garden.

William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor is 31 acres of nature, with a wetlands demonstration area, and a lighthouse marking the harbor. You can also stop by the Outdoor Adventure Center, which covers all the fun things you can do and see outdoors in Michigan.

5) Play in the sand

If you are craving a day at the beach, head over to Valade Park. There is a giant sand pit where the kids can play, with lots of beach chairs to sit and relax on.

For more information on the Detroit Riverwalk, click here. For more about the Huron Clinton Metroparks, click here.