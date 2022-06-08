Here’s a hole-in-one idea for the dad in your life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Father’s Day is just a week away, and it’s time to start making plans to show the dad in your life how special he is.

Thanks to sponsors, we’re giving away $500 to viewers so you can make the day extra special.

Today, Gaylord’s Treetops Resort has something new to offer.

Barry Owens, the resort’s general manager, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to tell us more about it.

For those dads who enjoy golf, Treetops Resort is one option for a golfing getaway.

Owens mentioned that the resort has new fancy chalets for dads to relax in after a day on the course. The chalets consist of a series of two and three-bedroom units that will reopen in six weeks with kitchenettes and a putting green in front.

Clothing, club head covers, shoes, and hats are among the other gifts for dads available for purchase, according to Owen. He also mentioned that gift cards can be purchased by calling 1-888-TREETOPS.

The full interview can be seen in the video above.