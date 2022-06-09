Saddle up, the rodeo is coming to town

Strap on your cowboy boots and pull out your cowgirl hats, the Midwest Invitational Rodeo is coming to Wayne County!

The unique rodeo showcases the country’s top African American Cowboys and Cowgirls. The rodeo’s founder ,Nicole Scott, says the event offers entertainment as well as an educational and cultural experience for all ages.

She says the story of the Black Cowboy is not often told, and this rodeo offers a platform to educate fans on the history.

The rodeo will feature Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, Bareback Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, Ladies Steer Undecorating, and Cowgirls Barrel Racing featuring Detroit’s own Cowgirl Staci Russell.

Russell is the 2017 Mid-State Rodeo Association Barrel Racing Champion. She proudly showed off her belt during Thursday’s Live in the D show, (Click video above.)

The Midwest Invitational Rodeo takes place June 10-11 at the Wayne County Fair Grounds in Belleville.