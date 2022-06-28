Learn how to create a festive 4th of July for your at home party

4th of July is right around the corner and we are getting everyone ready to celebrate the red, white, and blue with some style and flare you can create at home. Today on “Live In The D”, host Tati Amare was joined by Kerry Doman, the founder of Little Guide Detroit, to share her ideas of how to set the scene for a fun and festive day for the family.

Many people are planning on having a cook-out or a picnic, so Tati asked what decoration ideas Kerry suggested for a picnic table. Kerry said there is a lot of stuff out there to work with. She suggested starting with something simple that has red, white and blue colors. For example, skewers layered with strawberries, blueberries and marshmallows, or festive napkins and plates are great. She said don’t be afraid to go above and beyond with décor.

To personalize decorations to make your party stand out, Kerry had the idea to build a basket for guests. Dollar stores are equipped with lots of great ideas. Sparklers are always a fan favorite, but another great idea to replace sparklers for the little kids is glow sticks. Funny headbands, fans, and tiny hats are also great additions to keep everyone laughing through the night.

To keep the kids busy, Kerry suggested having them decorate their own cupcakes. Her ideas is to put together a decoration station or table that will keep the kids occupied for a while.

For more decoration ideas, watch the video above.