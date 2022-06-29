A familiar face is coming back to Local 4

Meteorologist Kim Adams will be returning to Local 4 soon, so you’ll be able to get your local forecast from a familiar voice.

Adams appeared on “Live In the D” with hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare to discuss her return to the station.

The Local 4 meteorologist revealed that her favorite memory is when she last worked at the station on the 11 o’clock newscast and her two young children would play under her desk, build a fort, and would sit in the control room.

Adams said she is most excited about returning to Local 4 and using the new technology, especially the radar system in the weather center. She also said that she missed the people in Detroit and serving the community.

She looks forward to giving people their forecast every day and describes herself as a practical forecaster, which means her job is to get you out the door and through your day with the facts.

Adams’ first day on the air will be August 8th.

The full interview can be seen in the video above.