How to get glowing skin this summer

Since it is officially summer, creating and maintaining that summer glow can be hard if you don’t know how to properly apply your skincare products. The Beaute Loft is known for creating clean sustainable beauty products every day of the week. Today on “Live In The D”, Tati was joined by CEO and Founder, Bri Muhammad, to chat about their nature and science based skincare products.

Bri Muhammad said after giving birth to her second child, she was noticing the same sensitive skin issues as she saw in her first child. Bri wanted to balance the science and nature of clean beauty to help aid sensitive skin.

Tati asked how to achieve a natural summer glow. The first step would be to find a good cleanser. Muhammad recommends a product with aloe vera. Next step would be to buy a great toner. This is because it will shrink the appearance of pores on your face. Along with a toner, applying a serum with hyaluronic acid will add moisture to the skin.

During the show, Bri showed Tati how The Beaute Loft creates their all-natural toner. The base of the toner starts with Moroccan rose oil and hyaluronic acid.

Other products The Beaute Loft offers are foam-based cleansers, serums, body butter, lotions, and bathbombs.

To learn more information about The Beaute Loft and special events they host watch the video above.