Splash and play all day at these local waterparks and pools

With all this hot weather we’ve been having, you’re probably looking for a way to cool off. Well, there’s no better way than to dive on in and enjoy the water!

Luckily, there are several local pools, splash pads, and water slides that are perfect for some fun in the sun. We spoke to the outdoor experts at the Huron Clinton Metroparks to learn more about their various water facilities.

Willow Pool - 23200 South Huron Road, New Boston, MI 48164

Located inside the Willow Metropark, this pool is a great place to cool off on a hot summer day. It features a zero-depth entry, several splashers, two basketball hoops and a family slide that 1-2 people can go down at a time. It’s very affordable at $4 per person over 30″ and only $3 after 5 pm. This park is accessible to all with a chair lift at the facility.

Turtle Cove - 40151 East Huron River Drive, Belleville, MI 48111

This waterpark can be found inside the Lower Huron Metropark. There is a giant splash pad with a dump bucket, several mini slides, and splashers for the little ones plus two big water slides for those looking for a thrill. There is also a zero-depth entry leisure pool and a lazy river. This park is accessible to all with a chair lift at the facility. Prices vary and can be found here.

Splash ‘n’ Blast - 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, MI 48381

With a giant splash pad and two water slides, Kensington Metropark is a great place to go to beat the heat. According to the website, you can “Coast down two, 240-foot twisted water slides or romp through the spray ground with palm trees, serpents and cannons that spray water. " Prices vary, click here for details.

Squirt Zone Spray Ground - 31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045

Over on the east side, you can have some fun in the sun at Lake St. Clair Metropark. There is a giant splash pad with “geyser-like” sprays bursting from the ground, plus built-in water cannons, spray arches and more. This facility is free with park entry.

Quadzilla Slide - 4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316

For those looking for a thrill, head on over to Stony Creek Metropark and slide down their giant inflatable slide. It is 50-foot tall 230-foot long, featuring 4 lanes to slide down. It costs $2 per ride or $10 for a day pass.

Spray ‘n’ Play - 5200 Indian Trail, White Lake, MI 48386

This water wonderland is meant for the little ones with ground sprays, water cannons, and dump buckets. It’s also adjacent to a bunch of other dry play features. This splash pad is free with park entry.

For more information on all the summer fun that can be had at the Metroparks, click or tap here.